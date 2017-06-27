Obituary - Thomas Arthur McBride

Thomas Arthur McBride died June 21, 2017 at the age of 59. He was born Jan. 9, 1958 in San Francisco to Art and Louise. After earning his associates degree in business management, he started his own contracting business, which he ran for 30 years.
An Oakhurst resident since 1990, Mr. McBride enjoyed spending time with family and friends, was a connoisseur of most genres of music, collected WWII memorabilia, and donated to multiple animal sanctuaries and causes.
He was preceded in death by his father and his sister Tracy.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Christina; children Robin of Fresno, Thomas and wife Maggie of Oakhurst, and Christopher and wife Jaime of Coronado; his mother; sister Kim Cochran and husband Darrell; and six grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, July 5, at the New Community United Methodist Church, followed by a reception downstairs to honor his life.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the EMCSPCA.
Comments