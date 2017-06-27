Obituary - Jeffrey (Elmo) Ellis

Jeffrey (Elmo) Ellis died June 12, 2017 at the age pf 58. He was born Feb. 22, 1959 in Kansas to Bill and Jean.
Mr. Ellis coached youth and high school sport teams, and was employed as park ground maintenance for the Parks and Recreation Department in Mariposa County for many years. He also worked for a ranch in the Kansas/Missouri area, running the grounds and overseeing the operations.
He loved playing sports, especially golf.
He is survived by his mother; his children Jennifer Chow and husband Richard of Coarsegold, Casey and wife Britney of Cedar Valley, and Whitney of Coarsegold; siblings Margaret Boland, Donnie and Marilyn, Donny and Kim, Lee and Patti, and Brian; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 6 p.m., July 22, at the Mariposa Fairgrounds.
