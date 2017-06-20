Obituary - Clariss Cassin

Clariss Cassin died Feb. 5, 2017 at the age of 85. She was born Nov. 27, 1931 in Newman to John and Viola Gabriel.
An Oakhurst resident, she taught kindergarten in several Madera County schools, including working as the severely handicapped teacher at Coarsegold Elementary. She was a strong advocate for education, serving on the Oakhurst Elementary School board for many years, and in her retirement, volunteering as a court appointed special advocate for children with disabilities in Mariposa County.
Mrs. Cassin was active in the Madera County Retired Teacher’s Association and the Mountain Amateur Ham Radio Club. She was a founding member of the Oakhurst Democratic Club, and had been a member of the Madera AAUW.
She was preceded in death by her husband George; her infant daughter Nicole Williams; her sister Lois Sinclair; and her stepson, Jim.
She is survived by her children Clariss Morris and husband Brad of Fresno, Mark Williams and wife Debbie of Oakhurst, Lee Brister and husband Keith of Bollingbrook, Illinois; stepdaughters Joan, Patricia, Terri and partner Laurie, all of the Bay Area; five grandchildren; one great grandson; brothers Cyril Gabriel of Yreka and Cedric Gabriel of San Diego; her former husband Morrie Williams; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., June 24, at The Blue Heron in the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse (30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway, Coarsegold).
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association or the EMCSPCA.
