Obituary - Kenneth Joel Davis

Kenneth (Kenny) Joel Davis died June 16, 2017 at the age of 74. He was born Nov. 13, 1942 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Lulis and Geneva.
Following his four years of military service in the U.S. Army, he worked as a self-employed contractor (K.D. Construction) until his retirement in 2006. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Oakhurst and The Clampers.
Mr. Davis enjoyed boating, motorcycling and traveling in the RV to Parker, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janice Reece of Bass Lake; children Michael of Fresno, and Stacy of Phoenix, Arizona; one grandson and one great grandson.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., June 24, at his home.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Hinds Hospice of Fresno.
Comments