Obituary - Joy Francis Hockersmith

Joy Francis Hockersmith died June 5, 2017 at the age of 83. She was born Jan. 1, 1934 in Pasadena to Earl and Francis Kunkel.
An Oakhurst resident for 18 years and a seamstress by trade, she enjoyed bowling, knitting, and was helpful to friends and strangers alike.
Mrs. Hockersmith was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Earl and son Doug.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ken; children Lisa Dan of 29 Palms, Gary Dan of Lake Tahoe, David Dan of Denver, Colorado, and Neil Block and wife Patty of Ahwahnee; and 11 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., July 1, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
