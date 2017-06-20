Jerry Lee Van Lone
Jerry Lee Van Lone died June 15, 2017 at the age of 60. He was born Dec. 2, 1956 in Sacramento to George and Donna.
He served in the U.S. Navy, touring on the USS Kitty Hawk and USS Enterprise.
Mr. Van Lone had worked as a certified smog mechanic at Yosemite Smog since 2005, and loved living in the mountains. He was also very active in Renaissance fairs.
He is survived by his parents of Alaska; son Scott and wife Andraya (Allie) of Carmichael; brothers Dylan and Sherri, Steven and Danni, Timothy and Michele; two uncles; and his inlaws Dan and Roberta Glau of Coarsegold.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., June 24, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints (972 Vintage Oak Avenue, Galt).
Remembrances may be made in his name to area veteran organizations.
