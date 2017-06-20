Obituary - Deirdre O. Manley

Deirdre O. Manley died June 7, 2017 at the age of 92. She was born in Fargo, North Dakota, and was an Oakhurst resident in the late 1990s.
Mrs. Manley worked as a PBX operator, and was a member of Daughters of the King, winning their Woman of the Year award. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix; and parents Dorothy Newman and Herbert Brown.
She is survived by her children William Chambers and wife Yolanda of Pines Flat, Maureen Otterson and husband Dennis of Oakhurst; two grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and her sister Judy Casey-Lahr and husband Jim.
A Mass will be held 10 a.m., July 8, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Visalia. Interment will take place 9 a.m., Aug. 12, at Episcopal Conference Center Oakhurst (ECCO).
Remembrances can be made in her name to the EMCSPCA.
Comments