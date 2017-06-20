Obituary - James Patrick Quilter

James Patrick Quilter died June 17, 2017 at the age of 65. He was born Nov. 19, 1951 in Santa Monica to James and Jean.
A Mountain Area resident for more than 30 years, he was an area home builder, and was involved in North Fork’s community events and projects. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and tinkering on anything mechanical.
He is survived by his children Jessica Quilter and Josh Blaine, James and Nicole Quilter, Suzanne Quilter and Tim Thuren, and J. Carolyn and Lindsay Quilter; and five grandsons.
A memorial service will be held 9 a.m., June 24, at St. Joseph the Worker Mission, 56522 Road 200, North Fork, with a potluck and celebration of life to follow at 1 p.m., at Bandit Town, 55420 Road 226, North Fork.
