Obituaries

June 14, 2017 9:01 AM

Obituary - Mary Elizabeth Quigley Stage

Mary Elizabeth Quigley Stage died June 2, 2017 at the age of 70. She was born Oct. 5, 1946 in Los Angeles to Joseph and Julia Quigley.

A teacher for more than 40 years, she was a mentor and member of the leadership teams at all her schools, receiving many awards. She taught in Clovis until 2008.

A Coarsegold resident since 1991, Mrs. Stage enjoyed sport parachuting, traveling, hiking Jazzercise, canoeing, reading and writing.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, and her brother Tim.

Mrs. Stage is survived by her siblings John and wife Margaret, and Cecilia Miles and husband Thomas; in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

Private services are planned.

