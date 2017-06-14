Obituary - Charles (Chuck) Lynn Butcher

Charles (Chuck) Lynn Butcher died May 29, 2017 at the age of 59. He was born Aug. 16, 1957 in Newport Beach to Leonard and Shirley.
Prior to his move to Harrison in 2008, he was an Oakhurst resident for 35 years. He was a member of the Harrison Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2235, and enjoyed helping others, the outdoors, fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle, spending time with family, and gambling.
Mr. Butcher was preceded in death by his father, and brother Larry Marolf.
He is survived by his mother of Harrison; his children Julie of Oakhurst, Charles Jr., of Portland, Oregon, and David and wife Megan of Oakhurst; his girlfriend of seven years, Dawn Kohn; four grandchildren; siblings Judy Ann Bryant and Robert Corl of Santa Ana, Jewell Martin and husband Karl of Kingman, Arizona, Debra Rios and husband Thomas of Prather, Rodney Marolf and wife Cathy of Lansing, Michigan, Gary Marolf of Newport Beach, Jim Marolf and Lou Rankin of Lansing and Scott Butcher of Sherwood, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., July 16, the family grave site. Inurnment will be at the same location in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Ithaca, Michigan.
To share an online memory or condolence with the family, visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com.
