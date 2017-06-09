Flora Jacob dies at 90

Flora Jacob (Granny) died May 19, 2017 at the age of 90. She was born May 24, 1926 in Rangoon, Burma.
Because of the changing political scene, she and her husband decided to leave Burma in 1953, and following a waiting period in London while background checks were completed and confirmation of a U.S. government sponsor, the family came to America in 1955.
Mrs. Jacob and was proud of passing the test and receiving her naturalization papers allowing her to become a U.S. citizen. She later moved to the Mountain Area where she could dote on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Sassoon.
Mrs. Jacob is survived by her children Hannah Padgett and husband Dennis of Oakhurst, Rachel, also of Oakhurst, and son David and wife Mitzi of Folsom; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Graveside services and internment will be held at Groman Eden in Mission Hills.
