Services for Janet Harlan June 12

Janet Christina Harlan died June 5, 2017 at the age of 86. She was born April 19, 1931 in Bakersfield to Claude and Annette Barnes.
A bookkeeper by trade, she enjoyed sewing and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Harlan was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jeff, and her siblings Carl Barnes, James Barnes, Claude Barnes and Clarence Barnes.
She is survived by her husband Donald, her children Christine Tomazin and husband Mark of Bishop, and Susan Murray and husband Jeff of Oakhurst; daughter-in-law Connie; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., June 12, at Oakhill Cemetery.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Marjaree Mason Center.
