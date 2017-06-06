Brian Wilhite
Obituary - Brian Preston Wilhite

Brian Preston Wilhite died May 24, 2017 at the age of 74. He was born Aug. 25, 1942 in Atascadero to Norah Mansfield and Franklin Wilhite.

A graduate of Sierra High, he was an Ahwahnee resident since 1977, teaching art and photography, while running White Cloud Photography.

Mr. Wilhite was an active traveler, hiker, swimmer and skier.

He is survived by his children Chelsea and Carson, three grandchildren, and sisters Doris and Diana.

A celebration of life will be held 4:30 p.m., June 10, at Queen’s Inn by the River in Oakhurst.

