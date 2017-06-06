Obituary - Gary Herbert Higgins

Gary Herbert Higgins died May 30, 2017 at the age of 70. He was born Feb. 17, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Norma and Herb.
He served two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy on the USS Enterprise 1965-69 during the Vietnam War. He opened and ran Ruby Creek Ranch Elderly Board & Care and Ruby Creek Jewelry in Coarsegold for 13 years, and reinstated the Senior Brown Bag Food program in North Fork. He was chaplain of Elks Lodge in Oxnard, a fleet reserve member in Port Hueneme, a VFW Ahwahnee Lifetime member, and a member of the Area Agency of the Aging Fresno/Madera.
Mr. Higgins was an avid gardener, enjoyed telling stories and barbecuing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Bryan, nephew John, mother-in-law Celia and sister-in-law Maryanna.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Sylvia of Coarsegold; daughter Lynnette Souders and husband Ray of Stockton; five grandchildren; one great grandson; foster son Dewey of Oklahoma; siblings Bobby (Butch) Polzin, Linda Chihomski, Chuck, Sara Hayden and husband Chris, all of Minnesota; in-laws Carlos and Donna Lopez of Texas, Mimi and Steve Peak of Virginia, Rick and Ramona McQuaid, and Jennifer Campos of San Diego; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 1:30 p.m., June 17, at Yosemite Lakes Community Church in Yosemite Lakes Park.
