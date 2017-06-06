Obituary - Joseph Melvin Cozby

Joseph Melvin Cozby died May 27, 2017 at the age of 78. He was born July 4, 1938 in Aztec, New Mexico to Melvin and Maxine.
After serving in the Navy from 1957-59, he joined Lockheed Corporation where he worked for 32 years, before retiring to the Coarsegold area. He was active in Sierra Springs Church in Coarsegold and also loved serving in The Gideons Ministry.
Mr. Cozby enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; mother of Lockwood; children Melvin and wife Jane of Arroyo Grande, Carmel Lindner and husband Dennis of Roseville, Victoria West and husband Michael of Carmichael; sister Connie Brown and husband Dick of Lockwood; sister Maxine Cozby-Sutro and husband John of Grass Valley; and 10 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., June 10, at King City Cemetery, 1010 Broadway, King City.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m., June 16, at Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel in Oakhurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Gideons International at https://www2.gideons.org/.
