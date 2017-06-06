Obituary - Alan Ray Chadwick

Alan Ray Chadwick died June 1, 2017 at the age of 69. He was born in Orange County to Henry and Evelyn.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Chadwick was the original owner of the 76 Station in Oakhurst, and helped start youth football.
He is survived by his children Tara Davis and husband Mark, Kary McClure and husband Jon, and Adam; four grandchildren and his sister Gayle Vasile.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made in his name to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, South Carolina, 29680. Condolences can be made to the family at thomasmcafee.com.
