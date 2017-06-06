Obituary - Keith William Berling

Keith William Berling died May 21, 2017 at the age of 65. He was born Jan. 10, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan to Herb and Mary Francis.
Working in construction in Oakhurst for more than 20 years, he enjoyed spending time with friends, camping, fishing, and playing with drones and Rock Crawler trucks.
Mr. Berling was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son Nathan of Lincoln; sister Pam Mason of Apple Valley; brother Chuck of the Phillipines; uncle and aunt William and Mary; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., June 24, in the clubhouse of the Oakhurst Mobile Home Estates.
Donations can be made in his name to Hospice.
