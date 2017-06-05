Services for Roger Schneider June 9

Roger Allen Schneider died June 2, 2017 at the age of 71. He was born Dec. 26, 1945 in Fresno to Lois and Theodore.
A Mountain Area resident for more than 40 years, he was founder and owner of Yosemite Brokerage. He enjoyed boating, golfing and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Schneider was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Michael.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Nancy of Coarsegold; children Nicholas and wife Ericka, also of Coarsegold, and Brooke of Oceanside; two grandchildren; and siblings Susan Graham of Oakhurst and Timothy of Fresno.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., June 9, at Oakhill Cemetery. Reception to follow 3 - 6 p.m., in The Pines Resort Lakeview Room.
Comments