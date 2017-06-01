Memorial services for William Clay Pilegard June 5

William Clay Pilegard died May 29, 2017 at the age of 26. He was born Nov. 28, 1990 in Selma to William and Stephanie.
A pool technician, he enjoyed dirt biking, fishing, hunting and surfing.
Mr. Pilegard is survived by his fiancé Brittany Champion of Fresno; son William Kash; parents; stepmother Melissa; grandparents Richard and Virginia (with whom he lived at times) of Wishon; and siblings Maddison and Trevor Wilson.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., June 5, at North Fork Cemetery.
