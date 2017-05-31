Obituary - Thomas E. Barnett

Thomas E. Barnett died May 23, 2017 at the age of 83. He was born in Fresno to Homer and Emma.
An Ahwahnee resident for 46 years and a pharmacist for 50-plus years, he operated Star Pharmacy in Oakhurst during the 1970s, and later was manager of Von’s Pharmacy for more than 10 years. He was a member of the Ahwahnee Hills Boys School Board, as well as the Wasuma Elementary School Board, a Kiwainis Club member for more than 30 years (serving as president in 1975), and a member of the Oakhurst Community Center Board.
Mr. Barnett enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting, and keeping and raising birds.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Chuck.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Jean of Ahwahnee; children Deborah McNutt and husband Rick of Susanville, Jim and wife Bridget, and Tommie and wife Margaret, all of Ahwahnee; brother Bruce; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., June 9, at Oakhill Cemetary in Oakhurst.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Hospice.
