Obituary - Dolores Resendez Mendez

Dolores Resendez Mendez died May 9, 2017 at the age of 89. An Oakhurst resident from 1970-89, she was born July 3, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Gaudalupe and Dolores Resendez.
A businesswoman, she enjoyed reading the Bible, journaling, camping, sewing and cooking.
Mrs. Mendez was preceded in death by her husband Victor; children, Richard and Rachelle; parents and 10 siblings.
She is survived by her children Ron and wife Abbey of Coarsegold, and Rosanna Opperman and husband Dan of Monterey; sibling Eduardo Resendez of Chino; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., June 8, at the Mountain Christian Center.
