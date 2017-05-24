Harold Swift
May 24, 2017

Obituary - Harold Swift

Harold Swift died May 13, 2017 at the age of 80. He was born in Tipton, Oklahoma to John and Emma, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and restoring Ford classics.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Randel; grandson Mark; brothers Donald, Jesse, John, and Ernest Wheat.

He is survived by his wife Gayle; children Darlene Darling, and Mark; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and his sister Lois Crawley.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., May 25, at the Coarsegold Community Center.

Remembrances can be made in his name to charity of choice.

