Obituary - Ralph Irvin Bissett

Ralph Irvin Bissett died April 30, 2017 at the age of 91. He was born May 3, 1925 a few miles above Oakhurst. He started school in a one room schoolhouse on the Bissett ranch and graduated from Clovis High School.
In 1943, he enlisted in the Navy, serving 30 months in the Pacific. Discharged in 1946, he graduated from Fresno State University in 1951 with a degree in animal science. College summers were spent as a guide for Yosemite Park and Curry Company leading the six day saddle parties into the back country of Yosemite.
Mr. Bissett was assistant manager ag operations for Southern Pacific Land Company. After his retirement in 1987, he took long road trips researching family and visiting every state in the Union. He loved the mountains, hiking, backpacking, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ruth Badertscher and Hazel McAdams; brothers Lester and Warren.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his children Edward and wife Rachel, Diane Smiley and husband Steve, Mary Learn and husband Ray; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Sierra Historical Sites Association, P.O. Box 451, Oakhurst 93644; Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. #101, Fresno 93711; or charity of choice.
