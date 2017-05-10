Obituary - Stanley Lung

Stanley Lung died May 3 at the age of 86. He was born in Fresno on Dec. 14, 1930 to William and Helen.
Mr. Lung joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years old, and served as a radarman on the USS Pelican. He then spent 44 years as a printer and display ad salesman at The Fresno Bee, often finding time to relax at his Bass Lake cabin. Mr. Lung was protective of his life on the docks, earning the nickname “Sheriff of the Docks.”
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; children Stephen and wife Adriann of Fresno, Craig and wife Laura of Clovis, Karen Melvin and husband Gary of Fresno, Deborah Nance and husband Daniel of Merced, and daughter Michelle Heckel and husband T.A of Fresno; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and his brother Robert and wife Mary Ellen of Fresno.
A memorial service will be held at noon, May 12, at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church.
