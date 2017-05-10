Obituary - Ivan “Douglas” Fate

Ivan “Douglas” Fate died April 19, 2017, at the age of 90. He was born April 17, 1927, in Orange County to Ivan and Frances.
Mr. Fate was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a sergeant in the Pacific Theatre of WWII, and in the Army Reserve during the Korean War. He worked in citrus ranch maintenance, running a Standard Oil Co. gas station with his brother, and retired as a captain after 25 years with the Ventura City Fire Department.
He and Donna, his wife of 55 years, moved to Coarsegold in 1980 where they attended Oakhurst Lutheran Church and enjoyed their free time traveling throughout the United States. Mr. Fate remarried after Donna passed away in 2003, and coached baseball while supporting the Boy Scouts.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter Genie Upton, and sons Mike, Richard, Greg, and Tim; 15 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
A service will be held 11 a.m., May 18, at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church, with a military interment 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
