Obituary - Johnie Mae Henderson

Johnie Mae Henderson died May 6, 2017 at the age of 96. She was born in Boynton, Oklahoma, and lived in Salinas for 35 years before she moved to Oakhurst, where she lived the last 18 years.
Ms. Henderson enjoyed regular attendance at Oakhurst’s First Baptist Church. She is survived by her sister, Lille Benzon; son James and wife Annie of Oakhurst; grandson Jason; three great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Joe, and many family members.
Visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. May 12 at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas, CA, 93905.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Healey Mortuary Chapel, with burial services to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA, 93901.
Donations and remembrances are entrusted to Healey Mortuary & Crematory, www.healeymortuary.com.
