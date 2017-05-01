Obituary - Mary Pauline Gilchrist

Mary Pauling Gilchrist died April 16, 2017 at the age of 97. She was born April 2, 1920 in Missouri to Harry and Martha Yost.
A Mountain Area resident for about nine years, she was a retired rancher, and enjoyed quilting, road trips, and playing Bingo and card games.
Mrs. Gilchrist was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Carolyn Goolsby and Shirley Pearson, and her siblings.
She is survived by her son-in-law Robert Goolsby of North Fork; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
No services are planned.
