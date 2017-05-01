Obituary - Doris Elaine Harvey

Doris Elaine Harvey died April 18, 2017 at the age of 79. She was born in South Dakota and was a Mountain Area resident for 31 years.
She taught in the Madera School District and was a past president of the Lady of the Elks.
Mrs. Harvey is survived by her husband, Francis, Jr.; children Richard, and Sean and wife Gloria; three grandchildren; siblings Mike Doyle, Patricia Doyle-Emo and Mary Ellen Swartz; four nephews and a niece.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., April 27, at Our Lady of the Sierra in Oakhurst.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Our Lady of the Sierra; or Lady of the Elks Lodge 2724, P.O. Box 2569, Oakhurst, 93644.
