Obituary - Phyllis Banks Green

Phyllis (Ann) Banks Green died April 15, 2017 at the age of 69. She was born Oct. 5, 1947 in Albany to Bill and Ann Banks.
An Oakhurst resident for 29 years, she was a Master Credentialed Teacher, homeschooling and teaching preschool and elementary school. She also developed curriculum for women’s and children’s studies. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Honor Society for Women Educators, Vision Academy of the Arts, the Sierra Chamber Singers and Chamber Maids, as well as Mountain Arts Chorale. She was also co-author and editor of one of the first Home School Charters in the Mountain Area.
Mrs. Green enjoyed traveling, knitting, desktop publishing, singing, researching family history, and was an avid Bible scholar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Jim Banks.
She is survived by her husband of almost 41 years, Ken Green of Oakhurst; son Daniel Green; son Michael and wife, Rachael of Sacramento; and daughter Melinda of Oakhurst; her sister Pat Coppinger and husband Joel of Visalia, and Becky Bullough and husband Richard of Hanford; sister-in-law Ann Banks Clark of Nebraska; and over 20 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., May 13, at the Woodward Park Church of Christ, 7886 N. Millbrook Avenue, Fresno.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Yosemite Bible Camp, 50869 Road 632, Oakhurst, 93644; World Bible School of Tulare County, P.O. Box 3700, Visalia, 93278; or Vision Academy of the Arts, P.O. Box 1272, Oakhurst, 93644.
