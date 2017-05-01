Obituary - Curtis Ray Cook

Curtis Ray Cook died March 24, 2017 at the age of 75. He was born Aug. 30, 1941 in Marktree, Arkansas to Lewis and Pauline.
A Cedar Valley resident for 15 years, he worked as a garage door installer, and enjoyed hunting, archery and spending time with family.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers Gerald and Ricky.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Patricia; his children Trina Orrick of Montana, Lori of Texas and Steven of Napa; three grandsons; and siblings Charles of Arkansas, David of Atwater, Diana Swilley of Montana, Sid of Hayward, Lou Escabar of New Mexico, and Larry of Chowchilla.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., April 29, at Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel in Oakhust.
