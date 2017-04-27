Obituary - Terry Lake

Terry Lake died April 17, 2017 at the age of 68. He was born in Fresno in 1948 to Carl and Betty, and was an Oakhurst resident for 19 years.
He served in Vietnam from 1968-69 in the Army 1st Infantry, and was stationed in West Berlin, Germany for 14 months.
Mr. Lake retired as senior Project engineer for Floway Pumps after 43 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, his daughter Vanessa, and his brothers Robert and Brad.
Mr. Lake is survived by his wife Kathy; his mother of Fresno; his siblings Chris of Fresno, David of Tennessee, and Judy Perry of Sonora; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
