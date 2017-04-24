Obituaries

April 24, 2017 4:13 PM

Services for Doris Harvey this Thursday, April 27

Doris Elaine Harvey died April 18, 2017 at the age of 79. She was born in South Dakota and was a Mountain Area resident for 31 years.

She taught in the Madera School District and was a past president of the Lady of the Elks.

Mrs. Harvey is survived by her husband, Francis, Jr.; children Richard, and Sean and wife Gloria; three grandchildren; siblings Mike Doyle, Patricia Doyle-Emo and Mary Ellen Swartz; four nephews and a niece.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., April 27, at Our Lady of the Sierra in Oakhurst.

Remembrances can be made in her name to Our Lady of the Sierra; or Lady of the Elks Lodge 2724, P.O. Box 2569, Oakhurst, 93644.

