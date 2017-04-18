Obituary - Cecilia (Sally) Anne Doig

Cecilia (Sally) Anne Doig died April 2, 2017 at the age of 78. She was born Sept. 4, 1938 in Needles to Robert and Edith Fletcher.
A Bass Lake resident for 15 years, she was a homemaker and true cat lover, enjoying collecting porcelain cats, and spending time with family.
Mrs. Doig is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dale; children Lisa Carrera and husband Michael of Fresno, and Ken of Bass Lake; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and siblings Barbra Wehman of Mariposa, and Stephen Fletcher of Fresno.
A celebration of life will be held 9:30 a.m., April 29, at the Little Church in the Pines in Bass Lake.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the EMC SPCA.
Comments