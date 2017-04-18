Obituary - Albert H. Moody

Albert H. Moody died April 9, 2017 at the age of 77. He was born in 1939 in Ecorse, Michigan to Louis and Marion.
A Coarsegold resident for 17 years, he retired from Diamler Chrysler in Michigan after 40 years of service. He was known locally for his pastel and watercolor paintings, was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and enjoyed playing Cribbage.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marla; his children Jeff and Valerie of Wisconsin, and Kerri Aceto, also of Wisconsin; and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held April 21, at Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church in Oakhurst. Viewing at 9:15 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10, with cremation to follow.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Disabled Veterans of America, or Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church.
