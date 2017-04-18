Obituary - Tom Travis Richards

Tom Travis Richards died April 8, 2017 at the age of 74. He was born May 21, 1942 in Shafter to Oscar and Doris.
A North Fork resident for 12 years, he was self-employed fabricating and installing Corian counter tops. A U.S. Army vet, he enjoyed golfing, ocean fishing and hunting.
Mr. Richards was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers Jonnie and Ron.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandy; his children Joshua and wife Michelle of Buda, Texas, Alan Ewers of Campbell, Kimberly Davis and husband Steven of Los Gatos, Del Colegrove and Dustin Colegrove, both of Santa Cruz; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., May 20, at the Richards’ home in North Fork.
