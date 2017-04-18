Obituary - Albert Arthur Weinman

Albert Arthur Weinman died April 7, 2017 at the age of 92. He was born July 30, 1924 in Flint, Michigan to Albert Sr., and Anna.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and began his company, Weinman Trucking Service, which grew into a fleet. After his retirement in 1981, he and wife Jerry moved to Oakhurst.
Mr. Weinman enjoyed driving trucks, square dancing, camping, traveling, and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, and his parents.
Mr. Weinman is survived by his children Kathleen Bell and husband James of Florida, Barbara Starkey and husband Kurt of Oakhurst, and Susan Steinman and husband Shon Ruzsa of Michigan; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and his brother Robert and wife Bunny of Corvalis, Oregon.
No formal services are planned.
Comments