Obituary - Alma Marie Bridges

Alma Marie Bridges died April 3, 2017 at the age of 94. She was born in Oklahoma March 7, 1923 to Tom and Alice Wimbs.
A waitress most of her life, she moved to Oakhurst in 1969. In the 1970s and 1980s, she and her husband Gerald managed the Sierra Sky Ranch and the Old Corral Cafe.
Mr. Bridges enjoyed metal detecting, fishing at Bass Lake, going to yard sales, and had a green thumb.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers John and Hansford Wimbs, and sister Tootsie Wimbs.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Wallis and husband Thurman of Coarsegold; sister Janie Naemeyer of Easton; six grandchildren; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
