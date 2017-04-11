Obituary - Brian Scott Elliott

Brian Scott Elliott died March 30, 2017 at the age of 46. He was born June 15, 1970 in San Luis Obispo to Richard and Kathleen. Raised in Oakhurst, he played football for Yosemite High until his junior year, when he moved to Napa.
Mr. Elliott began his career with the Operating Engineers Union, coached his children’s basketball teams, and enjoyed attending their sporting events, spending weekends with family at the racetrack, and sharing his love of music as a metalhead.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy of Dixon; children Corey, Paige and Mallory; and one grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m., April 15, at 950 N. Lincoln Street in Dixon.
Comments