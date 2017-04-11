Obituaries

April 11, 2017 5:01 PM

Obituary - Dorothy Lois Evans

Dorothy Lois Evans died March 26, 2017 at the age of 101. She was born in Fresno on April 27, 1915, and was an Oakhurst resident in the mid 1960s to late 1980s.

The owner of The Big Foot Burger Pit, Mrs. Evans received multiple awards for senior citizens in the workforce, retiring from McDonalds at the age of 97.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and staying busy.

Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur, her son Leon, and her parents.

She is survived by her son David of Oakhurst; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Services to be announced at a later time.

