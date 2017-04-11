Obituaries

April 11, 2017 5:01 PM

Obituary - Paul Andrew Ruell

Paul Andrew Ruell died April 4, 2017 at the age of 65. He was born in Fresno on Nov. 19, 1951 to George and Thesalee.

A dozer operator, he enjoyed tinkering on any type of tractor or old cars, and spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Ruell is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings Dale Ruell and Virginia Carver.

He is survived by his nephew Michael Espe of Coarsegold, and nieces Jessica Lesmiester, and Rebecca Radke, both of Las Vegas, Nevada.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., April 14, at the Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Comments

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding
Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines 1:39

Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos