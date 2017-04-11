Obituary - Paul Andrew Ruell

Paul Andrew Ruell died April 4, 2017 at the age of 65. He was born in Fresno on Nov. 19, 1951 to George and Thesalee.
A dozer operator, he enjoyed tinkering on any type of tractor or old cars, and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Ruell is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings Dale Ruell and Virginia Carver.
He is survived by his nephew Michael Espe of Coarsegold, and nieces Jessica Lesmiester, and Rebecca Radke, both of Las Vegas, Nevada.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., April 14, at the Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
