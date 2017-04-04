Obituary - Russell Rose

Russell Rose died March 16, 2017 at the age of 85.
A Centerline, Michigan native and Raymond resident for 47 years, he was a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, and later became an insurance salesman for John Hancock Insurance. He was also a family support investigator for 15 years in the Madera County District Attorney’s office.
Mr. Rose was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Tehran Temple.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
Mr. Rose is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; daughters Kimberly and Nancy Hurd; and brother Emil of Michigan.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., April 9, at Leaders for Christ Training Center (formerly Raymond Feed Store), 31944 Road 600, Raymond.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the American Heart Association, 7425 North Palm Bluffs, #101, Fresno, 93711.
