Obituary - Cole Franklin McIntosh

Cole Franklin McIntosh died March 25, 2017 at the age of 30. He was born Oct. 24, 1986 to Gary and Kathy, and was a lifelong resident of the Mountain Area.
Mr. Cole worked for Madera County as a road crew leadman, and enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hiking in the mountains with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; sons Carson and Casey; parents; brothers, Justin, Travis, Cody, Clayton and Wyatt; grandmother Bobbie Weaver; inlaws, Marty and Rochelle Duvalland, and grandfather-in-law Ronnie Duvall.
Services will be held 11 a.m., April 12, at the Evergreen Conference Center Oakhurst (ECCO). No customary gathering will follow the service.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline (Kings View), 7170 N. Financial Drive, Suite 110, Fresno, 93720.
