Services for Roy Friesen this Thursday, March 30

Roy Vernon Friesen died March 26, 2017 at the age of 83. He was born in Pasadena, served in the U.S. Navy and National Guard, and worked in woodworking.
A Mountain Area resident for 25 years, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel.
Mr. Friesen is survived by his siblings Gail McTaggart and Janice Bay; and a niece Jamie Bay.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., March 30, at Our Lady of the Sierra in Oakhurst.
Remembrances can be made in his name to St. Joseph the Worker Mission, 56522 Road 200, North Fork, 93643.
