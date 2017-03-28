Obituary - June Dorfmeier

June Dorfmeier died Feb. 26, 2017 at the age of 99. She was born June 25, 1917 in Selma to Luther and Vida Martin.
She attended Fresno State College earning her degree in business education, and retired as executive assistant to the Dean of Instruction at Fresno City College.
Mrs. Dorfmeier enjoyed growing her own fruits and vegetables, sewing, knitting, canning fruit, baking, and traveling, and was active in a variety of civic organizations and charities, such as the Historical Society.
She is survived by her children Linda Butler of Woodbridge, Dale of Fresno, and Neil of Salinas; eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Those interested in the life or memory of Mrs. Dorfmeier can write to the family, c/o Dale Dorfmeier, P.O. Box 17072, Fresno, 93744.
Comments