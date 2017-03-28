Obituary - Norman Paul Kauilaokalani Ching, Sr.

Norman Paul Kauilaokalani Ching, Sr. died March 16, 2017 at the age of 83. He was born in Wailua, Hawaii to Wallace and Heili Kulamanu Ching.
A Mountain Area resident for 32 years, Mr. Ching served in the Army Corp Reserves, and was an equipment manager / coach, as well as cattle rancher.
He enjoyed playing multiple wind and string instruments, gardening, and spending time with family.
Mr. Ching is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jean; sons Jeffrey and Norman Jr.; daughter Noelle; and grandson Clinton.
He is survived by his son Nathan and wife Ellen of North Fork; siblings Joyce Hafford of Washington, Wallace of Hawaii, and Carol of North Fork; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., April 7, at North Fork Town Hall, followed by a Hawaiian-style potluck.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Ching Ohana Memorial Scholarship at Minarets High School.
