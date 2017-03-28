Obituary - Rachel Camarena

Rachel Camarena died March 20, 2017 at the age of 84. She was born July 8, 1932 in Madera to Daniel and Beatriz Bonilla.
An Oakhurst resident for 21 years, she worked at Madera Glass Company as a production scheduler for 27 years, and enjoyed flower gardening and speaking to others about Jehovah God.
Mrs. Camarena is preceded in death by her husband Ben; parents; siblings Gracie Montreal, Sarah Gonzalez, Daniel Bonilla Jr., Rebecca Bonilla, and Terry Montelongo.
She is survived by children Glen and wife Pam of Riverside, Mike of Hanover Park, Illinois, and Anthony and wife Myrthala of Oakhurst; siblings Ruth Ramirez of Bakersfield, Esther Garcia of Stockton, Annie Bonilla of Fresno and Sam Bonilla of Temecula; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., March 31, at Kingdom Hall, 50031 High School Road in Oakhurst.
Remembrances can be made in her to Nancy Hinds Hospice in Fresno.
