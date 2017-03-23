Services for Glenwood O’Dell, Sr., on Monday, March 27 in Santa Nella

Glenwood Carol (Casey) O’Dell, Sr., died March 17, 2017 at the age of 89. He was born March 1, 1928 in Braymer, Missouri to John and Mary.
A North Fork resident for four years, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946-52, and worked as a vice president for Lennox Industries.
Mr. O’Dell enjoyed golfing, walking, traveling around the country and the world in his motor home visiting family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandsons Samuel Bakersfield and Brian Slavenas, and his brother William.
Mr. O’Dell is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carlene; children Christy Slavenas and husband Ronald of Genoa, Illinois, Glenwood Jr., and wife Candace of North Fork; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and brother Ray of Liberty, Missouri.
He will be buried with military honors, 2 p.m., March 27, at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Remembrances can be made in his name to your local Marine Corps League, or the American Legion, 9th & Murray Streets, Braymer, Missouri 64624.
