Services for Glenwood O’Dell, Sr., on Monday, March 27 in Santa Nella

1:26 Valley doctors explain how to improve U.S. health care Pause

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'

2:03 About 12,000 attend Mexican soccer match at Chukchansi Park

0:57 Protesters target Mayor Brand's refusal to designate Fresno a sanctuary city

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital

0:58 Hundreds march for Sanctuary for All in downtown Fresno

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe