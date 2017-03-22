Obituary - Geraldine (Jerry) Kathleen Phillips Weinman

Geraldine (Jerry) Kathleen Phillips Weinman died March 13, 2017 at the age of 89. She was born Dec. 25, 1927 in Berkeley to Gerald and Genieve Phillips.
She was a homemaker, a Girl Scout leader, and helped her husband start and operate Weinman Trucking Service in Fullerton. She later worked as a travel agent at Wide World Travel in Orange.
Upon retirement, the couple moved to Oakhurst in 1982, where she became involved in Mountain Community Women, Angels on Wheels, Sierra Senior Hiking Club, and Crafty Ladies.
Mrs. Weinman enjoyed camping on the coast and desert, riding dirt bikes and dune buggies, and a good game of Scrabble.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Al; children Kathleen Bell and husband James of Florida, Barbara Starkey and husband Kurt of Oakhurst, Susan Steinman and husband Shon Ruzsa of both Oakhurst and Michigan; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
No formal services are planned.
