Obituary - Roy Valentine Kennedy, Jr.

Roy Valentine Kennedy, Jr., died March 14, 2017 at the age of 79. He was born Jan. 20, 1938 in Taft to Roy, Sr and Madeline.
A Coarsegold resident for 35 years, he was an aircraft mechanic inspector and enjoyed gold prospecting.
Mr. Kennedy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ramona; children Sherri Overstreet and husband Brad Williams of Bakersfield, Mark Overstreet and wife Diane, also of Bakersfield, Jimmie and wife Paola of Anaheim, Michael and wife Rhonda of Bakersfield, and Roy of Tonca City, Oklahoma; stepsons Rory Gardner and wife Jodie of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Randy Gardner and wife Shellie of Los Molinas; 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
