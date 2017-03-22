Obituary - Delwyn (Rass) Rassmussen

Delwyn (Rass) Rassmussen died March 13, 2017 at the age of 99. He was born Oct. 13, 1917 in Ferron, Utah.
A surveyor by trade, he was an Oakhurst resident for about four years, was a Honorary Lifetime member of the California Land Surveyors Association, and enjoyed bowling.
Mr. Rassmussen is survived by his life partner Jackie Galbreath of Lockwood; son Rob and wife Paula of Prescott, Arizona; stepchildren Lois Weddle and husband Jack of Santa Maria, Cheryl Giddings and husband Mike of Aromas, and Betsy Galbreath Kelso and husband Duke of Monterey; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
An online tribute and memorial will be held, with cremation in Paso Robles.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the SPCA of Monterey County, P.O. Box 3058, Monterey, 93942; or Retina Research Foundation, 525 E. Micheltorena St., #D, Santa Barbara, 93103.
